Website under construction.

Recently established at UC Berkeley and IRLE, the Macro Labor Center for the Study of Aggregate Labor Markets, Policies, and Institutions (in short, the Macro Labor Center) aims to serve as a hub for research at the intersections of labor economics and macroeconomics. Its goal is to further the understanding of aggregate labor markets and of the impacts and workings of labor market policies and institutions. The Macro Labor Center embraces comparative approaches and studies of international contexts, with implications for debates about the U.S. labor market and U.S. policies. The Center works towards this goal by sponsoring conferences, talks, and workshops, by facilitating visits by external scholars, and by providing research support to faculty and students at UC Berkeley. The Center's director is Prof. Benjamin Schoefer.
Contact Benjamin Schoefer with any questions at schoefer@berkeley.edu.