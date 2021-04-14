Emmanuel Saez

Econ 2: Introduction to Economics (with downloadable lecture notes)
Econ 131: Undergraduate Public Economics (with downloadable lecture notes)
Econ 230B: Graduate Public Economics (with downloadable lecture notes)
Econ 231: Public Economics Seminar and Lunch (Berkeley Calendar)
NEW
"Global Working Hours" with Amory Gethin, first draft July 2025.
NEW "Income Inequality in the United States: A Comment" with Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, WIL Technical Note, September 2024. (Excel Data)
REVISED "Distributional Tax Analysis in Theory and Practice: Harberger Meets Diamond-Mirrlees" with Gabriel Zucman, NBER Working Paper No. 31912, November 2023, revised August 2024 (Slides)
REVISED "Deadwood Labor? The Effects of Eliminating Employment Protection for Older Workers" with Benjamin Schoefer and David Seim, NBER Working Paper No. 31797, October 2023, revised October 2024 (VOX summary) (Slides)
FINAL "Taxing the Wealth of the Poor: Evidence from the Danish Old-Age Support Asset Test" with Niels Johannesen and Johan Saeverud, NBER Working Paper No. 33189, revised April 2025 forthcoming American Economic Journal: Insights
FINAL "Has the Recession Started?" with Pascal Michaillat, revised April 2025, forthcoming Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics. (Data and Programs)
FINAL "Wealth Tax Enforcement in Sweden: Filing Requirements and Pre-Populated Returns" with David Seim, Journal of Public Economics 249, 2025, 105440 (Programs for Replication)
FINAL "u*=√uv: The Full-Employment Rate of Unemployment in the United States" with Pascal Michaillat, forthcoming Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, October 2024 (Slides) (BPEA summary) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
Real-Time Inequality with Thomas Blanchet and Gabriel Zucman, since January 2022
Book and US tax reform website: The Triumph of Injustice with Gabriel Zucman W.W. Norton, October 15, 2019 and companion website: TaxJusticeNow.org
World Inequality Database (WID.world) with Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman; World Inequality Report 2018 Harvard University Press; World Inequality Report 2022 Harvard University Press
Book and french tax reform website: Pour une Révolution Fiscale: Un Impôt sur le Revenu pour le XXIème Siècle (with Camille Landais and Thomas Piketty), Le Seuil (140 pages), January 2011 [in French]
"Real-Time Inequality" with Thomas Blanchet and Gabriel Zucman, NBER Working Paper No. 30229, July 2022 (Website) (Slides) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
"Top Wealth in America: A Reexamination" with Gabriel Zucman, NBER Working Paper No. 30396, August 2022 (Earlier comments on Smith-Zidar-Zwick NBER WP 2021 series, January 2022)
"Trends in US Income and Wealth Inequality: Revising After the Revisionists" with Gabriel Zucman, NBER Working Paper No. 27921, October 2020 (Data in Excel format)
World Inequality Report 2022 Harvard University Press
"Twenty years and Counting: Thoughts about Measuring the Upper Tail" with Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, Journal of Economic Inequality 20, 2022, 255-264 (special issue "Finding the Upper Tail").
"Wealth Taxation: Lessons from History and Recent Developments" with Gabriel Zucman, American Economic Association, Papers and Proceedings, 112, 2022, 58-62
"Public Economics and Inequality: Uncovering our Social Nature" AEA Distinguished lecture, American Economic Association, Papers and Proceedings, 111, 2021, 1-26 (Slides) (Figures in Excel format) (IMF Column "Understanding the Social State")
"The Rise of Income and Wealth Inequality in America: Evidence from Distributional Macroeconomic Accounts" with Gabriel Zucman, Journal of Economic Perspectives 34(4), Fall 2020, 3-26 (Data in Excel format)
"Distributional National Accounts: Methods and Estimates for the United States" with Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, Quarterly Journal of Economics 133(2), 2018, 553-609 (first draft NBER Working Paper No. 22945, December 2016) (Online Appendix) (Slides) (Website and Data) (WCEG Summary) NEW Comment on Auten and Splinter (2024), with Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, WIL Technical Note, September 2024. (Excel Data)
"Income Inequality in the United States, 1913-1998" with Thomas Piketty, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 118(1), 2003, 1-39 (Longer updated version published in A.B. Atkinson and T. Piketty eds., Oxford University Press, 2007) (Tables and Figures Updated to 2022 in Excel format, March 2024)
Summary for the broader public "Striking it Richer: The Evolution of Top Incomes in the United States", updated March 2024
"Income Segregation and Intergenerational Mobility Across Colleges in the United States" with Raj Chetty, John N. Friedman, Nicholas Turner, and Danny Yagan, Quarterly Journal of Economics 135(3), 2020, 1567-1633 (Online appendix) (older version NBER Working Paper No. 23618, July 2017) (Slides) (Summary) (Website and Data) (NYTimes interactive tool)
"Towards a System of Distributional National Accounts" with Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman , Economie et Statistique 517-518-519, 2020, 41-59
"Simplified Distributional National Accounts" with Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, American Economic Association, Papers and Proceedings, 109, 2019, 289-295 (Excel Data)
World Inequality Report 2018 with Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman, (Cambridge: Harvard University Press)
"The Elephant Curve of Global Inequality and Growth" with Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman, American Economic Association, Papers and Proceedings, 108, 2018, 103-108 (longer WID.world Working Paper No. 2017/20, December 2017) (Slides) (Excel Data)
"The Research Agenda after Capital in the 21st Century" Chapter 13 in H. Boushey, B. DeLong, M. Steinbaum, eds. After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality, Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 2017, 304-321
"Global Inequality Dynamics: New Findings from WID.world" with Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman, NBER Working Paper No. 23119, February 2017 (shorter published version American Economic Review, Papers and Proceedings, 107(5), 2017, 404-409) (Slides) (Excel Data)
"Distributional National Accounts (DINA) Guidelines: Concepts and Methods used in WID.world" with Facundo Alvaredo, Tony Atkinson, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman, WID.world Working Paper 2016/1, December 2016
"Wealth Inequality in the United States since 1913: Evidence from Capitalized Income Tax Data" with Gabriel Zucman, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 131(2), 2016, 519-578 (Appendix Figures and Tables in pdf) (old version, NBER Working Paper No. 20625, October 2014) (Slides) (Excel Data in Zip) (Website and Data) (WCEG Summary)
"Top Incomes in the Long Run of History" with Tony Atkinson and Thomas Piketty, Journal of Economic Literature, 49(1), 2011, 3-71 (Tables and Figures in Excel format)
"Inequality in the Long-Run" with Thomas Piketty, Science 344, 2014, 838-843
"Income and Wealth Inequality: Evidence and Policy Implications", Contemporary Economic Policy 35(1), 2017, 7-25 and 26-28
Slide Presentation "Income and Wealth Inequality: Evidence and Policy Implications" Neubauer Collegium Lecture, Chicago, October 2014
"Where is the Land of Opportunity? The Geography of Intergenerational Mobility in the United States" with Raj Chetty, Nathan Hendren, and Patrick Kline, Quarterly Journal of Economics 129(3), 2014, 1553-1623 (Slides) (Website and Data) (Summary)
"Is the United States Still a Land of Opportunity? Recent Trends in Intergenerational Mobility'' with Raj Chetty, Nathan Hendren, Patrick Kline, and Nicholas Turner, NBER Working Paper No. 19844, January 2014 (shorter published version American Economic Review, Papers and Proceedings, 104(5), 2014, 141-147) (Slides) (Website and Data) (Summary)
"The Top 1 Percent in International and Historical Perspective" with Facundo Alvaredo, Tony Atkinson and Thomas Piketty, Journal of Economic Perspectives 27(3), 2013, 3-20
"Top Incomes and the Great Recession: Recent Evolutions and Policy Implications" with Thomas Piketty, International Monetary Fund Economic Review 61(3), 2013, 456-478
"Inequality at Work: The Effect of Peer Salaries on Job Satisfaction" with David Card, Alex Mas, and Enrico Moretti, American Economic Review, 102(6), 2012, 2981–3003 (older version NBER Working Paper No. 16396, revised April 2011) (Slides) (NBER Digest summary)
"Earnings Inequality and Mobility in the United States: Evidence from Social Security Data since 1937" with Wojciech Kopczuk and Jae Song, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 125(1), 2010, 91-128 (Supplementary Online Appendix) (Tables and figures in electronic format) (older Version NBER Working Paper No. 13345, August 2007)
"Income and Wealth Concentration in Spain in a Historical and Fiscal Perspective" with Facundo Alvaredo, Journal of the European Economic Association 7(5), 2009, 1140–1167 (longer version published in A.B. Atkinson and T. Piketty eds., Oxford University Press, 2010) (Tables and Figures in Excel format)
"The Evolution of Income Concentration in Japan, 1886-2005: Evidence from Income Tax Statistics" with Chiaki Moriguchi, Review of Economics and Statistics 90(4), 2008, 713-734 (longer version published in A.B. Atkinson and T. Piketty eds., Oxford University Press, 2010) (Tables and Figures in Excel format)
"Income and Wealth Concentration in Switzerland over the 20th Century" with Fabien Dell and Thomas Piketty, CEPR Discussion Paper No. 5090, May 2005 published in A.B. Atkinson and T. Piketty eds., Oxford University Press, 2007
"The Evolution of Top Incomes: A Historical and International Perspective" with Thomas Piketty, American Economic Review, Papers and Proceedings, 96(2), 2006, 200-205 (NBER Working Paper No. 11955 version) (Figures in Excel format) (NBER Digest summary)
"Income Concentration in a Historical and International Perspective", published in ed. A. Auerbach, D. Card, and J. Quigley, Public Policy and Income Distribution, 2006
"Top Incomes in the United States and Canada over the Twentieth Century", Journal of the European Economic Association, Papers and Proceedings, 3(2-3), 2005, 402-411
"The Evolution of High Incomes in Northern America: Lessons from Canadian Evidence" with Michael Veall, American Economic Review, 95(3), 2005, 831-849 (longer version "The Evolution of High Incomes in Canada, 1920-2000" published in A.B. Atkinson and T. Piketty eds., Oxford University Press, 2007) (All Tables and Figures in Excel format)
"Top Wealth Shares in the United States, 1916-2000: Evidence from Estate Tax Returns" with Wojciech Kopczuk, short version National Tax Journal, 57(2), Part 2, June 2004, 445-487 (long NBER Working Paper No. 10399, March 2004) (All Tables and Figures in excel format)
"Global Working Hours" with Amory Gethin, first draft July 2025.
FINAL "Taxing the Wealth of the Poor: Evidence from the Danish Old-Age Support Asset Test" with Niels Johannesen and Johan Saeverud, NBER Working Paper No. 33189, revised April 2025 forthcoming American Economic Journal: Insights
FINAL "Wealth Tax Enforcement in Sweden: Filing Requirements and Pre-Populated Returns" with David Seim, Journal of Public Economics 249, 2025, 105440 (Programs for Replication)
"Hysteresis from Employer Subsidies" with Benjamin Schoefer and David Seim, Journal of Public Economics 200, 2021, 104459
"Intertemporal Labor Supply Substitution? Evidence from the Swiss Income Tax Holidays" with Isabel Martinez and Michael Siegenthaler, American Economic Review 111(2), 2021, 506-546 (online appendix) (VOX summary) (Slides)
"Progressive Wealth Taxation" with Gabriel Zucman, Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, Fall 2019, 437-511 (Slides) (Tables and Figures in Excel format) (precursor "How Would a Progressive Wealth Tax Work? Evidence from the Economics Literature", February 2019)
"Payroll Taxes, Firm Behavior, and Rent Sharing: Evidence from a Young Workers' Tax Cut in Sweden" with Benjamin Schoefer and David Seim, American Economic Review 109(5), 2019, 1717–1763 (online appendix) (older version NBER Working Paper No. 23976, October 2017) (VOX summary) (Slides)
"Taxing the Rich More: Preliminary Evidence from the 2013 Tax Increase", Tax Policy and the Economy 31, 2017, 71-120 (old version, NBER Working Paper No. 22798, November 2016) (Slides) (Excel Data) (WCEG Summary)
"Contribution Ceilings and the Incidence of Payroll Taxes" with Alvaredo, Facundo, Thomas Breda, and Barra Roantree, De Economist 165(2), 2017, 129-140
"How Elastic are Preferences for Redistribution? Evidence from Randomized Survey Experiments" with Ilyana Kuziemko, Michael Norton, and Stefanie Stantcheva, American Economic Review 105(4), 2015, 1478-1508 (Slides) (WCEG Summary) (Data and Programs)
"What Policies Increase Prosocial Behavior? An Experiment with Referees at the Journal of Public Economics" with Raj Chetty and Laszlo Sandor, Journal of Economic Perspectives 28(3), 2014, 169-188 (VOX summary) (Slides) (Data and Programs)
"Migration and Wage Effects of Taxing Top Earners: Evidence from the Foreigners' Tax Scheme in Denmark" with Henrik Kleven, Camille Landais, and Esben Schultz, Quarterly Journal of Economics 129(1), 2014, 333-378 (old version NBER Working Paper No. 18885, March 2013) (Slides) (VOX summary)
"Using Differences in Knowledge Across Neighborhoods to Uncover the Impacts of the EITC on Earnings" with Raj Chetty and John Friedman, American Economic Review 103(7), 2013, 2683–2721 (Longer version NBER Working Paper No. 18232, July 2012, revised February 2013) (Slides)
"Taxation and International Mobility of Superstars: Evidence from the European Football Market" with Henrik Kleven and Camille Landais, American Economic Review 103(5), 2013, 1892-1924 (Slides) (older version NBER Working Paper No. 16545, November 2010) (NBER Digest summary) (Data and Programs)
"Teaching the Tax Code: Earnings Responses to an Experiment with EITC Recipients" with Raj Chetty, American Economic Journal: Applied Economics 5(1), 2013, 1-31 (older version NBER Working Paper No. 14836, April 2009) (NBER Digest summary)
"Earnings Determination and Taxes: Evidence from a Cohort Based Payroll Tax Reform in Greece" with Manos Matsaganis and Panos Tsakloglou, Quarterly Journal of Economics 127(1), 2012, 493-533 (Slides)
"The Elasticity of Taxable Income with Respect to Marginal Tax Rates: A Critical Review" with Joel Slemrod and Seth Giertz, Journal of Economic Literature 50(1), 2012, 3-50 (older version NBER Working Paper No. 15012, May 2009)
"How Does Your Kindergarten Classroom Affect Your Earnings? Evidence from Project STAR", with Raj Chetty, John Friedman, Nathaniel Hilger, Diane Schanzenbach, and Danny Yagan, Quarterly Journal of Economics 126, 2011, 1593-1660 (with supplementary appendix) (Slides) (Kappan article summary)
"Unwilling or Unable to Cheat? Evidence from a Tax Audit Experiment in Denmark" with Henrik Kleven, Martin Knudsen, Claus Kreiner, and Soren Pedersen, Econometrica 79(3), 2011, 651-692 (older version NBER Working Paper No. 15769, February 2010) (NBER Digest summary)
"Do Taxpayers Bunch at Kink Points?" American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 2(3), 2010, 180-212 (earlier version NBER-TAPES conference draft, June 2002) (older version NBER Working Paper No. 7366, 1999) (Programs)
"How Progressive is the U.S. Federal tax system? A Historical and International Perspective" with Thomas Piketty, Journal of Economic Perspectives , 21(1), 3-24, Winter 2007 (longer version NBER Working Paper No. 12404, July 2006) (All Tables and Figures in excel format)
"Earnings Responses to Increases in Payroll Taxes" with Jeff Liebman, September 2006
"The Effects of Taxes on Market Responses to Dividend Announcements and Payments: What Can we Learn from the 2003 Dividend Tax Cut?" with Raj Chetty and Joe Rosenberg, NBER Working Paper No. 11452, June 2005 published in A. Auerbach and J. Slemrod, eds. Taxing Corporate Income in the 21st Century, Cambridge University Press, 2007
"The Effect of the 2003 Dividend Tax Cut on Corporate Behavior: Interpreting the Evidence" with Raj Chetty, American Economic Review, Papers and Proceedings, 96(2), 2006, 124-129
"Dividend Taxes and Corporate Behavior: Evidence from the 2003 Dividend Tax Cut" with Raj Chetty, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 120(3), 2005, 791-833 (longer version NBER Working Paper No. 10841, October 2004) (older preliminary version, NBER Working Paper No. 10572, June 2004) (Some Tables and Figures updated to 2006-Q2, November 2006) (NBER Digest summary)
"Reported Incomes and Marginal Tax Rates, 1960-2000: Evidence and Policy Implications" Ed. J. Poterba Tax Policy and the Economy 18, 2004, 117-172 (longer version NBER Working Paper No. 10273, January 2004) (All Tables and Figures in Excel format)
"The Effect of Marginal Tax Rates on Income: A Panel Study of 'Bracket Creep'" Journal of Public Economics, 87, 2003, 1231-1258
"The Elasticity of Taxable Income: Evidence and Implications" with Jon Gruber, Journal of Public Economics, 84, 2002, 1-32 (Longer version NBER Working Paper No. 7512 with Optimal Tax Simulations) (NBER Digest summary) (Programs)
"Has the Recession Started?" with Pascal Michaillat, revised April 2025, forthcoming Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics. (Data and Programs)
FINAL "u*=√uv: The Full-Employment Rate of Unemployment in the United States" with Pascal Michaillat, forthcoming Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, October 2024 (Slides) (BPEA summary) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
"An Economical Business-Cycle Model" with Pascal Michaillat, Oxford Economic Papers 74(2), 2022, 382–411 (first version NBER Working Paper No. 19777, 2014) (Slides)
"Beveridgean Unemployment Gap" with Pascal Michaillat, Journal of Public Economics Plus 2, 2021, 100009 (Slides) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
"Resolving New Keynesian Anomalies with Wealth in the Utility Function" with Pascal Michaillat, Review of Economics and Statistics 103(2), 2021, 197–215 (Slides)
"Optimal Public Expenditure with Inefficient Unemployment" with Pascal Michaillat, Review of Economic Studies 86(3), 2019, 1301–1331 (Slides) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
"A Macroeconomic Approach to Optimal Unemployment Insurance: Theory" with Camille Landais and Pascal Michaillat, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 10(2), 2018, 152-181 (Slides)
"A Macroeconomic Approach to Optimal Unemployment Insurance: Applications" with Camille Landais and Pascal Michaillat, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 10(2), 2018, 182-216 (Slides) (Data and Programs)
"Aggregate Demand, Idle Time, and Unemployment" with Pascal Michaillat, Quarterly Journal of Economics 130(2), 2015, 507-569 (Slides) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
"Distributional Tax Analysis in Theory and Practice: Harberger Meets Diamond-Mirrlees" with Gabriel Zucman, NBER Working Paper No. 31912, November 2023, revised August 2024
(Slides)
"Rethinking Capital and Wealth Taxation" with Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman, Oxford Review of Economic Policy 39, 2023, 575–591 (special issue "Taxing the Rich (More)") (Slides)
"A Simpler Theory of Optimal Capital Taxation" with Stefanie Stantcheva, Journal of Public Economics 162, 2018, 120-142 (online appendix) (Slides)
"Generalized Social Marginal Welfare Weights for Optimal Tax Theory" with Stefanie Stantcheva, American Economic Review 106(1), 2016, 24-45 (Slides) (Data and Programs)
"Why Can Modern Governments Tax So Much? An Agency Model of Firms as Fiscal Intermediaries" with Henrik Kleven and Claus Kreiner, Economica 83(330), 2016, 219-246 (older NBER Working Paper version, August 2009)
"Optimal Taxation of Top Labor Incomes: A Tale of Three Elasticities" with Thomas Piketty and Stefanie Stantcheva, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 6(1), 2014, 230-271 (Slides) (VOX summary) (Data and Programs)
"A Theory of Optimal Inheritance Taxation" with Thomas Piketty, Econometrica 81(5), 2013, 1851-1886 (longer version "A Theory of Optimal Capital Taxation", NBER Working Paper No. 17989, April 2012) (Slides) (excel file) (Data and Programs)
"Optimal Labor Income Taxation" with Thomas Piketty, NBER Working Paper No. 18521, revised December 2012, published in Handbook of Public Economics, Volume 5, 2013, 391-474
"Optimal Progressive Capital Income Taxes in the Infinite Horizon Model" Journal of Public Economics 97, 2013, 61-74
"Optimal Minimum Wage Policy in Competitive Labor Markets" with David Lee, Journal of Public Economics 96, 2012, 739-749 (older version NBER Working Paper No. 14320, September 2008)
"The Case for a Progressive Tax: From Basic Research to Policy Recommendations" with Peter Diamond, Journal of Economic Perspectives 25(4), Fall 2011, 165-190
"Dividend and Corporate Taxation in an Agency Model of the Firm" with Raj Chetty, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 2(3), 2010, 1-31 (older version "An Agency Theory of Dividend Taxation" NBER Working Paper No. 13538, October 2007)
"Optimal Taxation and Social Insurance with Endogenous Private Insurance", joint with Raj Chetty, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 2(2), 2010, 85-116 (older version NBER Working Paper No. 14403, October 2008)
"Means Testing and Tax Rates on Earnings", joint with Michael Brewer and Andrew Shephard, in The Mirrlees Review: Reforming the Tax System for the 21st Century, Oxford University Press, 2010
"The Optimal Income Taxation of Couples" with Henrik Kleven and Claus Kreiner, Econometrica 77(2), 2009, 537-560 (longer version CESifo Working Paper No. 2092, September 2007) (Earlier version NBER Working Paper No. 12685, November 2006)
"Welfare Reform in European Countries: A Micro-Simulation Analysis", with Herwig Immervoll, Henrik Kleven, and Claus Kreiner, Economic Journal 117(1), 2007, 1-44 (older version, CEPR Discussion Paper No. 4324, March 2004) (Simulation File in Excel format, October 2005) (Press Release summary)
"Redistribution Toward Low Incomes in Richer Countries", Chapter 13, in A. Banerjee, R. Benabou, and D. Mookherjee eds. Understanding Poverty (Oxford: Oxford University Press), 2006
"The Optimal Treatment of Tax Expenditures" Journal of Public Economics, 88(12), 2004, 2657-2684
"Direct or Indirect Tax Instruments For Redistribution: Short-Run Versus Long-Run" Journal of Public Economics, 88, 2004, 503-518
"Optimal Income Transfer Programs:Intensive Versus Extensive Labor Supply Responses" Quarterly Journal of Economics, 117, 2002, 1039-1073
"The Desirability of Commodity Taxation Under Non-Linear Income Taxation and Heterogeneous Tastes" Journal of Public Economics, 83, 2002, 217-230
"Using Elasticities to Derive Optimal Income Tax Rates" Review of Economic Studies, 68, 2001, 205-229
"Details Matter: The Impact of Presentation and Information on the Take-up of Financial Incentives for Retirement Saving", American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 1(1), 2009, 204-228 (Earlier Version CEPR Discussion Paper No. 6386, July 2007)
"Saving Incentives for Low- and Middle-Income Families: Evidence from a Field Experiment with H&R Block", with Esther Duflo, William Gale, Jeffrey Liebman, and Peter Orszag, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 121(4), 1311-1346, 2006 (Longer version NBER Working Paper No. 11680) (NBER Digest summary)
"Savings Incentives for Low- and Moderate-Income Families in the United States: Why is the Saver's Credit Not More Effective?", with Esther Duflo, William Gale, Jeffrey Liebman, and Peter Orszag, Journal of the European Economic Association, Papers and Proceedings, 5(2-3), 2007, 647-661
"The Role of Information and Social Interactions in Retirement Plan Decisions: Evidence From a Randomized Experiment" with Esther Duflo, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 118, 2003, 815-842 (Longer version NBER Working Paper No. 8885)
"Implications of Information and Social Interactions for Retirement Saving Decisions", with Esther Duflo, Pension Research Council Working Paper 2003-13 published in O. Mitchell and S. Utkus, eds., Pension Design and Structure: New Lessons from Behavioral Finance, 2004
"Participation and Investment Decisions in a Retirement Plan: the Influence of Colleagues' choices" with Esther Duflo, Journal of Public Economics, 85, 2002, 121-148
"A Wealth Tax on Corporations' Stock" with Gabriel Zucman, Economic Policy 37(110), 2022, 213–227 (Slides)
"The California Tax on Extreme Wealth AB310, 2021-22: Revenue, Economic, and Constitutional Analysis" with Brian Galle, David Gamage and Darien Shanske, March 23, 2021 (official bill AB310, 2021-22)
"The California Extreme Wealth Tax AB2088, 2019-20" with David Gamage and Darien Shanske, August 10, 2020 (official bill AB2088, 2019-20)
"A progressive European wealth tax to fund the European COVID response" with Camille Landais and Gabriel Zucman, revised January Voxeu April 2020
Scoring of Senator Warren Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, February 2021 (official bill)
Scoring of the Sanders' Presidential Campaign Wealth Tax Proposal, September 2019 (Underlying data and program, September 2019)
Scoring of the Warren's Presidential Campaign Wealth Tax Proposal, January 2019 (Response to Summers and Sarin's critique, June 25, 2019)
Online Wealth Tax Simulator, February 2019
"How to Get $1 Trillion from 1000 Billionaires: Tax their Gains Now" with Gabriel Zucman, April 2021 (Washington Post article, April 14, 2021)
"Capital Gains Withholding" with Danny Yagan and Gabriel Zucman, preliminary draft, January 2021 (Slides)
"The NY Billionaire Mark-to-Market Tax Act: Revenue, Economic, and Constitutional Analysis" with David Gamage and Darien Shanske, September 1, 2020 (official bill S8277B, 2019-20)
"Ending Corporate Tax Avoidance and Tax Competition: A Plan to Collect the Tax Deficit of Multinationals" with Kimberly Clausing and Gabriel Zucman, revised January 2021
"Increasing the Minimum Wage through Tax Policy" with Gabriel Zucman, March 2021
"Improving Tax Information Infrastructure" with Danny Yagan and Gabriel Zucman, October 2020
"Expanding Access to Administrative Data for Research in the United States" with David Card, Raj Chetty, and Martin Feldstein, NSF white paper, September 2010 (An Open Letter on Expanding Access to Administrative Data for Research in the United States, July 2010)